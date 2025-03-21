Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has revealed that Sunderland star Eliezer Mayenda reminds him of former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland signed 19-year-old Mayenda from French side Sochaux in the summer of 2023 and this season the centre forward has racked up seven goals and five assists in 30 league games for them.

Mayenda has been one of Sunderland’s standout players this season and has played a key part so far in Regis Le Bris’ side challenging for promotion.

Clarke thinks that the young centre forward bears similarities to former Sunderland star Defoe and pointed out that he can find space and utilise it just how the ex-English international used to do.

He also pointed out that Mayenda can make runs in behind opposition defences to find himself in goalscoring positions for Sunderland and stressed that he is a good finisher as well.

“He is 19 and he has got seven goals and five assists this season”, Clarke said on What The EFL (37:35).

“In terms of direct goal contributions, he leads the way at Sunderland this season on a per 90 basis, he is way ahead of Isidor and Mundle and he has got a good end product.

Season Club 2021-2023 Sochaux 2023- Sunderland 2024 Hibernian (loan) Mayenda’s career so far

“He reminds me a little bit of Jermain Defoe; he is a bit bigger.

“I think he is 5’11, but what he is good at is seeing space and working space and darting into space. A little bit like Jermain was.

“He makes those little runs off defenders’ shoulders, in behind and once he is in there, he can finish.”

Mayenda has started the last four games for Sunderland and has found the back of the net three times.

The Black Cats fans will be hoping that the 19-year-old can continue his form now to the end of the season to guide Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League.