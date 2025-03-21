Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Wycombe Wanderers signed too many players in the winter transfer window, disturbing the balance of the team.

Wycombe underwent a change at the helm with Matt Bloomfield leaving in the middle of January to take over at Championship strugglers Luton Town.

Mike Dodds was appointed his permanent replacement in February and he has since won three, drawn three and lost two of Wycombe’s League One games.

There were a number of incomings over the course of the winter window, before Dodds took charge, and Clarke believes that it disturbed the overall balance of the squad.

Despite holding that view, Clarke does still think Wycombe can get the better of Wrexham to finish second in League One.

He said on What the EFL (10:16): “I still fancy them. I know they lost that big game to Wrexham.

“But I think with [Richard] Kone, if he stays fit I still think they can get the job done.

“It is a strange situation. I think they signed too many new players in January, that’s my honest opinion.

Season Finish 2023/24 10th 2022/23 9th 2021/22 6th Wycombe Wanderers League One finishes

“I don’t think they needed this many and it may have impacted a little bit of that togetherness that they have had.”

Clarke is also not overlooking the managerial switch, with Dodds coming in.

“And obviously the changing of manager is awkward as well. Some players will be delighted, others will be disappointed.”

Kone has been Wycombe’s leading goalscorer this season, having already found the back of the net 21 times in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Wycombe face a hugely difficult end to the campaign, with Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient and Stockport County representing their last four games.

All of those four teams are currently in the top seven in League One.