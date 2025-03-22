Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich do not see Mathy Tel as being part of their plans for next season and are hoping Tottenham Hotspur trigger the clause to sign him permanently in the summer.

The Bundesliga giants paid a hefty €28.5m to Rennes for the French attacker back in 2022 as he was seen as a huge talent for the future.

The France Under-21 international has played in 83 senior matches for the Bavarians, scoring 16 times in the process, but has not been able to establish himself as a starter.

In the recent transfer window, they offloaded him on a loan spell to a struggling Spurs side, who have an option worth €60m to buy the attacker at the end of this season.

Tel has so far struggled to make a big impact in north London and the jury is out on whether Spurs will trigger the option.

Tel though looks to have no future at the Allianz Arena regardless of whether they do or not as, according to German outlet FCB Inside, they are not planning for next season with the Frenchman.

Bayern Munich are hoping that Spurs will trigger the option and sign Tel on a permanent basis, and they are making it a priority to sign a replacement for him.

Club Years Rennes 2021-2022 Bayern Munich 2022- Tottenham Hotspur (loan) 2025- Mathys Tel’s career history

They would put cash received from Tottenham into replacing Tel and are keen to land a backup for hitman Harry Kane.

Even if Tottenham do decide they want to keep Tel though, the attacker would also need to agree to make the move to north London.

And Spurs could have no European football to offer the ambitious attacker given how their campaign has played out so far.

Arsenal also showed interest in Tel in the winter transfer window and it remains to be seen what other options could be open for the attacker in the summer.