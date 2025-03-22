Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Super Lig outfit Besiktas are preparing to sit down for talks with Southampton over signing Paul Onuachu in the summer after identifying him as their main target.

Southampton brought in Onuachu in the winter transfer window of 2023 from Belgian side Genk, securing him on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

They suffered relegation to the Championship at the end of that season and he was loaned out to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, where he scored 17 times in only 25 games.

Following that season in the Super Lig, multiple teams have tried to sign him but Southampton’s asking price has always been considered too high by Turkish clubs.

Former Saints boss Russell Martin never included him in his plans, whereas, under new manager Ivan Juric he has managed to play some games and has scored two Premier League goals as well.

The 30-year-old is still in demand in Turkey, where his stock remains high, as it has been suggested that one Super Lig club want him as a part of their plans for next season.

According to Turkish daily Star, Bestikas want to offer the Southampton forward a two-year deal in the summer and they are preparing to sit down for talks with Saints.

Club Years Midtjylland 2012-2019 Vejle (loan) 2015 Genk 2019-2023 Southampton 2023- Trabzonspor (loan) 2023-2023 Paul Onuachu’s career history

It has also been suggested that Onuachu has also given his green signal to play for Besiktas, which is not likely to be a surprise given his willingness to return to Turkey.

Besiktas now view Onuachu as their top attacking target for the summer window and are determined to get the deal done.

The 30-year-old striker has been a flop at Saints as he has managed only two goals in his 33 appearances at the Premier League side.

Besiktas are currently bossed by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and sit in fourth spot in the Turkish Super Lig table.

With Saints looking set to be relegated once again, the door could be open for Besiktas.