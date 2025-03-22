George Wood/Getty Images

Colchester United manager Danny Cowley feels that this afternoon’s opponents Bradford City will not remain in League Two for long, as they have got a good manager and a quality squad, which is just levels above others.

Since getting relegated from the Premier League in 2000/01 season, Bradford have mostly spent their time in the lower leagues of the game.

However, the Bantams have been excellent this season, sitting second in the table with 66 points, just three points behind Walsall and are in a battle to secure the League Two title at the end of the season.

Cowley feels the Bantams will not take long to get promoted as they have a squad filled with high-quality players and a manager in Graham Alexander that is equally as good.

The U’s boss believes that a club of Bradford’s stature find it easier to sign better players, who are just above the levels of other players.

He expects that more than 20,000 fans will be present at the Valley Parade to support the Bantams this afternoon, which will make the match tougher for Colchester.

Cowley told Col U TV (4:17): “Today for whatever reason, they find them themselves in League Two, I don’t think it will be for long.

“They have a very good manager, they have some players that are just above the level, this is just the reality.

“When you are a big club like Bradford, you can normally sign players that are above the level.

“They will obviously have over 20,000 in the stadium on Saturday, it is going to be a huge ask for us as a team and as a football club.”

The Bantams have lost two matches on the bounce, which makes the match against the U’s significantly more important for them, if they want to lift the League Two title at the end of the campaign.

Colchester though are seventh and making a big push to secure a playoff spot with a run of five League Two wins on the spin heading into this afternoon’s game.