George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers

Competition: League One

Kick-off: 15.00 UK Time

Relegation-threatened Crawley Town are set to host 20th-placed Bristol Rovers at Broadfield Stadium this Saturday after suffering crushing losses in their respective last league games. Lincoln City put five past the Gas last weekend whereas Huddersfield Town also scored a stunning five goals against Crawley.

After spending nine straight seasons in League Two, Crawley won the League Two playoff final last year. This year, though, they are in real danger of going down with nine games left to salvage the season. Bristol Rovers are six points and only one spot above the relegation zone at the moment but their inconsistent nature means they will need to look over their shoulders for other teams.

Inigo Calderon was appointed as the Gas manager after Matt Taylor struggled to gain stable momentum at the club. He has won six and lost nine of his 17 games in charge of Bristol Rovers as he is trying to ensure their safety in League One.

Rob Elliot was appointed as the Crawley boss in October 2024 and he has struggled to find his rhythm at the West Sussex outfit. They are currently on a horrendous run of form as they have not won any of their last eight League One games since beating Stevenage in early February.

Recent Form (league)

Crawley Town: LLDLL

Bristol Rovers: LWWDL

Predicted Teams

Crawley Town Bristol Rovers Wollacott Ward Barker Wilson Mullarkey Taylor Radcliffe Swinkles Swan Hunt Watson Butcher Camara Moore Fraser Mola Kelly Shaw Doyle Sinclair Showunmi Martin Predicted teams

Key Men

Crawley Town

Guinea-Bissau midfielder Panutche Camara has played in different positions all season to aid the team and his versatility on the pitch will be a key part of Crawley staying in the game at their home ground.

Forward Will Swan will be determined to end his goal drought as he has not been able to score in the last seven league games. However, he has scored seven goals alongside four assists this season already and has the ability to change the course of the game with his ability.

Bristol Rovers

It has not been a great season for the Gas and their 39 goals in 37 games is solid proof of that. However, 36-year-old Chris Martin has scored five goals and made four assists in 23 league games and his experience could decide the game.

Jed Ward has been given the responsibility of being the first-choice goalkeeper after West Brom recalled Josh Griffiths mid-season. His commanding presence during defending set pieces and staying calm during cagey moments will be important after he conceded five times in his last game.

Result Competition Bristol Rovers 0-0 Crawley Town League One Crawley Town 2-1 Bristol Rovers EFL Trophy Crawley Town 1-0 Bristol Rovers EFL Cup Last three meetings

Prediction

It is needless to say this game against Bristol Rovers is a must-win fixture for Crawley but they will need to lift themselves mentally to get a result here. Even though the Gas have opportunities to move further away from the relegation zone, they will look to collect all three points to cement their League One status.

Cypriot attacker Ruel Sotiriou, who is currently away on international duties, will be a big miss for Calderon as he has been a bright spark for them. Others will have to compensate for Sotiriou, who has five goals and two assists in the league this campaign.

Both teams will look to secure a goal first, as they are coming on the back of conceding five goals in their most recent game. The previous game between Crawley and Bristol Rovers finished in a goalless draw back in November.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Both teams will have a point to prove after bad results in their last game and both teams will look to be attacking from early on to impose themselves in the game.

We believe Bristol Rovers have more quality in their squad and they will clinch a 3-1 away win against Crawley this afternoon.