Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Darwin Nunez is no use to Liverpool in his current form and not contributing what he could contribute even without goals in his game, former MLS star Alejandro Moreno believes.

The Uruguayan forward has struggled to live up to his price tag since he joined Liverpool and is unable to command a regular spot in the side, with even a managerial change not doing him any favours.

Due to the Nunez’s poor performance in the current campaign, the Reds’ attack has heavily relied on Mohamed Salah, who has been excellent this season.

However, a recent dip in form for the Egyptian, alongside Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League and defeat in the EFL Cup final, has raised a lot of questions over the Liverpool frontline, and especially about the 25-year-old striker.

Moreno believes that the Uruguayan international has allowed his bad performances to impact his other aspects of the game, as Nunez is not contributing anything in the Reds attack, which he could do even without goals.

The ex-MLS forward feels Arne Slot’s men are missing a player like Roberto Firmino, who contributed massively for the team, even when he failed to get on the scoresheet.

Moreno said on ESPN FC (3:34): “What has happened with Darwin Nunez is that he has allowed the fact that he has not been scoring goals affect the rest of his game.

“He can still give you the hold-up play, he can still give you runs in behind, he can still give you all of that, and he is not.

Season Goals 2024/25 (ongoing) 7 2023/24 18 2022/23 15 Darwin Nunez’s goals at Liverpool

“He is now frozen by the fact that there is no confidence and so you start missing a player like say for example Roberto Firmino, who was not scoring a bunch of goals for Liverpool but was doing all sorts of other different things, in his player profile to link up the attack of Liverpool.

“Darwin Nunez hasn’t been capable of doing that.

“He hasn’t been capable of scoring goals with consistency and hence he becomes a player who is useless to Liverpool rather than useful.”

Nunez will hope that the international break will give him that much needed time to regain his confidence and sharpness in front of goal to help the Reds in the coming months.

There is though a question mark over his status at Anfield as the summer transfer window approaches.

While Liverpool would be unlikely to get back the initial €75m they paid to Benfica for him, they may still be looking to cash in.