Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United are showing concrete interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha and are prepared to test the German side’s resolve to keep him.

Ruben Amorim has had a tough start at Old Trafford, as he has seen Manchester United being knocked out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup and currently sitting 13th in the league table.

In the approaching summer transfer window, the Red Devils are expected to be active to help the Portuguese boss recruit players that suit his formation and style of football.

Midfield is an area where Manchester United are light at the moment, and in the summer they could see Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract, and Casemiro, drawing interest from other clubs, leave Old Trafford.

According to German daily magazine Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Manchester United are showing concrete interest in Dortmund’s 24-year-old Nmecha.

The former Manchester City academy product is highly rated by the Red Devils, who feel he could bt the perfect fit for what they are looking for.

It has been suggested that Manchester United are prepared to offer Dortmund a fee of €48m to take Nmecha to Old Trafford in the summer.

Competition Appearances Bundesliga 19 Champions League 7 German Cup 1 Felix Nmecha’s season so far

Dortmund’s view is that they do not want to sell Nmecha go as he was one of their most consistent performers before he picked up an injury in January.

The Ruhr giants though could well have no European football on the agenda next season and selling Nmecha could help to bridge a drop in income.

The midfielder has a contract with Dortmund until 2028 and he has featured a total of 56 times for the German giants in his career.

Nmecha is also a versatile player who can play as a defensive midfielder as well, which he has displayed for Dortmund this season.