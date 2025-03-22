Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Norwich City star Brad Hills is doing well for Stockport County, where he is on loan, and added that he is displaying a lot of mettle in his partnership with Ethan Pye.

The 21-year-old centre-back is a product of the Norwich academy system and he joined Stockport City on loan in the winter transfer window.

In the absence of senior centre-back Fraser Horsfall, Hills has formed a partnership at the back with another youngster, Pye, and has kept three clean sheets in seven games.

Clarke pointed out that both Hills and Pye are very good with the ball at their feet and the Norwich loanee is doing well, seizing the opportunity at the back in Horsfall’s absence.

He stressed that Hills is an excellent defender and added that the Norwich starlet has shown mettle and strength in his partnership with Pye.

“Just big up a couple of centre-halves, Brad Hills and Ethan Pye”, Clarke said on What The EFL (17:53).

“I have mentioned Ethan Pye before, he is 22 and Brad Hills is on loan from Norwich and 21.

Competition Games Bookings Championship 3 – League One 8 3 FA Cup 1 – EFL Cup 1 – Brad Hills’ season so far

“[They are] having a really good time at the moment with Fraser Horsfall out recently, forming a pair, a 21-year old and a 20-year-old.

“Both are really good at the ball and both are excellent defenders.

“They are showing a lot of mettle, a lot of strength and a lot of defensive nous, two very young centre-halves.”

Stockport have not lost a game when Hills and Pye formed a partnership at the back and the 21-year-old Norwich star will try to keep up his impressive form until the end of the season.

Hills made five appearances for Norwich this season before Johannes Hoff Thorup sanctioned his loan to Stockport and his goal will be to get into the Canaries boss’ plans for next season.