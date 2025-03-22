Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Peterborough United could do with a morale-boosting win over Charlton Athletic before the big EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

It has been a season full of struggles for Darren Ferguson’s Posh team, who currently find themselves at the wrong end of the League One table.

Peterborough’s troubles have come to the fore even more against teams in the top ten, though they are currently on a good run of form, not having lost any of their last six games.

They also reached the final of the EFL Trophy by beating Wrexham and are set to meet Birmingham City in the final on 13th April at Wembley.

Ahead of that big match, Clarke believes that the Posh could do with a morale-boosting win over one of the top six sides in the shape of Charlton Athletic; game previewed here.

Responding to a question on whether Ferguson has lost his Posh touch, Clarke said on What the EFL (19:43): “If you had asked me a few weeks ago I would have said yes.

“But they have sort of got their way to Wembley by beating Wrexham.

“Then they have gone on a little unbeaten run – I think they are six unbeaten, they have only let in three.

Result Competition Birmingham 3-2 Peterborough League One Peterborough 3-2 Birmingham Friendly Birmingham 2-2 Peterborough Championship Peterborough’s last three meetings against Birmingham City

“So, he has sort of turned it around a little bit Darren Ferguson. it has been a horrible season for Posh, awful.

“Injuries haven’t helped, they lost [Kwame] Poku for ages. He is back now which is great news for them.

“But I think if they are not safe one more win will probably do it for Posh.

“So, I don’t think they need to worry about relegation now, it is about maybe winning that trophy at Wembley, I know it is going to be hard to beat Birmingham but they could.

“In this game [against Charlton] they could do a sort of morale-boosting win ahead of that final because looking at their record against the top ten this season – it is just shocking.

“It is Peterborough, big fish in this league – record against the top ten pathetic. Won one, drawn three, lost ten, and conceded a lot of goals in those games as well.

“So, they could do with a sort of scalp ahead of that Wembley showpiece.”

Staying up in League One and winning the EFL Trophy would hand Peterborough a respectable campaign, but Posh will be keen to get back to challenging for promotion next term.