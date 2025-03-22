Stu Forster/Getty Images

Young Rangers goalkeeper Rydnn Maguire has revealed training with the Gers first team has helped him a lot and made it more comfortable for him to play in Under-18s matches.

The teenager joined Rangers’ youth set-up from Dundee United at the age of 14 and has since continued his development.

Maguire started for the Rangers B team in goal in their 1-0 victory over Premier League side Crystal Palace in a friendly match earlier this month.

Playing for the B team meant a step up for Maguire, but he already has experience of doing that having trained with the club’s senior side.

The Rangers teenager revealed that the experience of just being part of first team training sessions has been very helpful for him, as he was able to play in the Under-18s games more confidently.

Maguire, asked about if he has benefited from training with the first team, told Rangers TV (3:23): “Definitely, you just learn so much just by being there, it might not be tactically or technically improving, but just being there.

“Bringing it down to the 18s, it helps a lot and I did feel like when I went into play the games, you just feel much more comfortable.

Result Date Rangers 6-1 Queen’s Park 14/03 Rangers 1-0 Crystal Palace 10/03 Rangers 6-3 Hearts 07/03 Rangers Under-18s last three results

“Obviously being the first year 18, starting the season well, it was a bit nerve-racking but kind of got that taste of the first team.

“You bring it back down and it is really beneficial for me.”

The teenager’s performances for the youth set-up earned him his first professional contract at Rangers, which he signed earlier this year in January.

Rangers will hope that their teenage goalkeeper will continue his development in their youth ranks, before becoming a player who is ready to contribute for the senior team.