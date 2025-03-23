Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are plotting a raid on Liverpool to add an experienced midfielder to their squad in the summer transfer window, but will need the Reds not to demand a big fee.

Liverpool only brought in Federico Chiesa as a fresh face in the last summer transfer window, but they are expected to be more active this coming summer.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all approaching the end of their respective contracts and even if none left, there have been calls to strengthen.

Liverpool have always been keen to balance the books though and there are likely to be departures as well as arrivals.

One Reds star who now has a club firmly on his tail is Wataru Endo, as Eintracht Frankfurt are plotting a swoop, according to German daily Bild.

Eintracht Frankfurt are firm admirers of the Japanese, whose stock in the Bundesliga remains high, and are plotting a raid on Anfield for him.

They feel that young stars Hugo Larsson and Oscar Hojlund could learn a lot from the experienced midfielder next season.

Competition Appearances Bundesliga 99 2. Bundesliga 23 German Cup 11 Wataru Endo’s appearances in German football

Eintracht Frankfurt though are keen for Liverpool not to price Endo out of reach, as they wanted €15m do to business in the winter transfer window.

The midfielder is not a regular at Anfield, but has still been involved on a consistent basis throughout the campaign.

He has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the club this term and is poised to end the season as a Premier League champion.

Endo’s deal at Liverpool runs until 2027.