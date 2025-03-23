Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace loan star Joe Whitworth has insisted that his primary target before going to Exeter City on loan was to get regular games and stressed beating last season’s clean sheet tally was not his aim.

The shot-stopper joined the Eagles academy back in 2016 from AFC Wimbledon’s youth set-up and featured heavily for Crystal Palace’s youth sides.

In 2023, he played two senior Premier League games in a goalkeeping crisis for the Selhurst Park outfit and conceded five times in those two matches.

In the summer, League One side Exeter City loaned him for the entirety of the season and has been their first-choice custodian all season.

Whitworth has featured 42 times already for the League One side this season and he has conceded 58 times, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process as well.

The Eagles loan star made it clear that his aim was to come and get regular game time at the Gercians and he hoping to add more clean sheets to his name before the season concludes.

“No, I would not say that my target was beating last year’s [clean sheet] tally; the main thing for me this year was to come in here and play consistently”, Whitworth told Exeter City’s media (1:02) after the Mansfield Town game.

Opponents Result Lincoln City (A) 0-0 Rotherham United (A) 1-1 Mansfield Town (H) 2-0 Exeter City’s last three results

“I am putting in good performances all the time and the clean sheets will hopefully come with that and obviously it is a good number, but I want to add more to it and keep going.

“So yes, I am really happy equalling last season’s numbers and hopefully we can add more to that.”

Whitworth kept his 15th clean sheet of the season on Saturday as Exeter headed to Lincoln City in League One and came back with a 0-0 draw.

Sitting nine points above the drop zone in League One with nine more games to play, Exeter will be confident of securing their status in the third tier for another season.