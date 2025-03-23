Carl Recine/Getty Images

Federico Chiesa’s father has backed him to do well at Liverpool, believing he has a ‘great chance’ of making an impact on Merseyside.

Liverpool pounced late in the transfer window last summer to take the Italy winger from Juventus in a move which surprised some given the Reds’ attacking depth.

Chiesa has struggled to command regular game time, with injury not helping, but he did come off the bench in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United last weekend and scored a consolation for the Reds in their 2-1 loss.

The winger was chased by clubs from Italy in the winter transfer window with sides spotting an opportunity given his lack of game time on Merseyside.

Chiesa stayed though and his father Enrico believes that his son is doing well at Anfield.

Enrico stressed that Federico must be prepared to take his chances and is of the view that his son has good cards to play as he seeks to do so.

“Federico is doing great in Liverpool, he’s in a top club that’s first in the league and now we hope they win the Premier League!” he said via Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

Club Years Fiorentina 2016-2022 Juventus (loan) 2020-2022 Juventus 2022-2024 Liverpool 2024- Federico Chiesa’s career history

“He’s there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer I told him what I’ve been telling him since he was little.

“Because, in reality, until he was 15 he didn’t play often and when he asked me ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

Liverpool have nine more games left in which to secure what would be their 20th top flight title.

Arne Slot’s men boast a 12-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table and are next in action in a Merseyside derby against Everton, who visit Anfield on 2nd April.