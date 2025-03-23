Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has received big praise from Switzerland coach Murat Yakin following his international debut.

Despite limited playing time at Elland Road, having moved to Leeds from St Gallen last summer, Schmidt has been called up to the Switzerland squad for the ongoing international break.

Yakin handed the full-back his debut on Friday against Northern Ireland and he clocked just over 67 minutes before being replaced.

Schmidt made a positive impression on the Switzerland coach in the 1-1 draw and looks in line for further opportunities for the national team.

Yakin hailed the Leeds man for his display and his ability to win his duels on the pitch.

“I really liked Isaac!” Yakin was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Blick.

“He was very agile, won practically all of his challenges and also made a few attacking contributions.”

Opponents Date Swansea City (H) 29/03 Luton Town (A) 05/04 Middlesbrough (A) 08/04 Preston North End (H) 12/04 Leeds United’s next four fixtures

Schmidt will be hoping he receives another opportunity when Switzerland face Luxembourg at the home of his former club, St Gallen, on Tuesday.

The defender has regularly seen Leeds boss Daniel Farke prefer other options ahead of him this season and will be hoping that can change before the end of the campaign.

Schmidt is able to operate both at right-back and left-back, something which could benefit him if Leeds suffer injuries in either position.

After the international break, Leeds play host to Swansea City in a Championship clash, before then heading to Luton Town and it remains to be seen if Schmidt will be involved in either game.