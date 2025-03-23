George Wood/Getty Images

Promising Leeds United talent Sam Chambers believes that in the senior squad, all the players are consistently trying to help each other to improve and revealed he has a good relationship with boss Daniel Farke.

The 17-year-old, who was handed his first-team debut by the German manager this season, signed a new contract earlier this month, extending his stay at Elland Road until 2028.

Giving an insight into his experience with the first-team and how the others have improved him as a player, Chambers insisted that the players have been helpful to each other.

He stressed that Ethan Ampadu is a positive influence and the players all want to see each other improve.

Chambers told LUTV (1:32): “Ethan being the captain, he is good with all the young boys.

“But everyone is doing so well, the morale is really high at Leeds right now. So, everyone is trying to look to improve each other every day in training.”

Leeds boss Farke has spoken highly of Chambers, insisting that handing him first team minutes is no gift, and the player himself is happy with his relationship with the German.

Opponents Minutes Plymouth Argyle 16 Millwall 70 Sam Chambers’ first team minutes this season

“I think we have a good relationship”, Chambers said.

“Obviously, he trusts me, playing me in the cup game.

“So it is just nice to have that backing and hopefully, I can put in performances that can prove that.”

Chambers enjoyed 70 minutes of first-team football in the 2-0 loss to Millwall last month and also played Championship football against Plymouth.

If Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League this season then all eyes will be on what Farke decides to do with the midfielder next term.