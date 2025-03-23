Getty Images

Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu believes that it would be silly not to enjoy the run-in during the business end of the Championship, despite the pressures involved.

Despite missing the 24-year-old on the pitch on quite a number of occasions due to injury, Leeds have benefitted from having Ampadu inside the dressing room, where he has helped with his leadership skills.

Leeds are now battling Sheffield United and Burnley to make sure they can finish in one of the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

The Whites could be in for a tense finish and Ampadu’s influence could be even more crucial in the run-in.

The Welsh international, though, insists that it is an exciting period and it would be silly not to enjoy every moment of it.

“It’s the run-in”, Ampadu told the BBC.

“There’s three top teams at the minute that are all fighting for the same thing – four, if you want to include Sunderland as well.

Country England Germany Italy Countries Ethan Ampadu has played in

“But for us, we’ve got full confidence in what we can achieve.

“We’re fighting to be at the top of the league. I don’t know who wouldn’t enjoy that. It’d be silly not to.

“And whilst we’re in it, we’re going to try and enjoy every moment of it.”

Leeds came out on the wrong end of the promotion battle last season and were forced to go through the playoffs, where they then lost in the final to Southampton.

The Whites are desperate to avoid a similar fate this term and do have what appears to be a favourable run-in.

Only two of the sides they are set to play in the last eight games are currently in the top ten.