One of Leeds United’s stars will need to be playing regular football if his national team experience is not to be a one off and should ‘think about his options’ if that does not happen, a newspaper in his homeland has claimed.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has regularly preferred a settled side in the Championship this season, despite the games having come thick and fast.

Fans are usually able to predict the team Farke will pick, injury permitting, as he plots how to lead the side back to the Premier League.

That has left some players experiencing limited playing time, with striker Patrick Bamford getting just ten Championship outings and defender Max Wober clocking just six appearances in the league.

Leeds snapped up full-back Isaac Schmidt just before the transfer window closed in the summer, but despite him winning praise from Farke, he has clocked only 25 minutes in the Championship.

That did not stop Switzerland boss Murat Yakin calling Schmidt up to the Switzerland squad for the international break and he played for 68 minutes against Northern Ireland on Friday.

Yakin was pleased with that he saw, but the boss prefers players he calls upon to be playing on a consistent basis, a box that Schmidt does not tick.

Club Years Lausanne-Sport 2016-2021 St Gallen 2021-2024 Leeds United 2024- Isaac Schmidt’s career history

And Swiss daily Blick believe that Schmidt’s Leeds situation will need to change if he wants to have a realistic chance of kicking on for Switzerland.

Blick explained that ‘if he continues to be excluded from the potential Premier League promotion [contenders], he will have to think about his options in the summer’.

As such ‘whether he will become a viable alternative in the medium term will likely be decided in the coming months”.

Given Schmidt has struggled to get game time in the Championship under Farke, the jury must surely be out on whether he would be given minutes in the Premier League if Leeds go up.

His appearance for Switzerland is good news for Leeds though as it will surely boost his value.