Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes that there are bargains to be had for the Whites by shopping in his homeland this coming summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Farke currently has Leeds well placed to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season, although there remain worries over the form of promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley.

Already thoughts at Elland Road are turning towards what might be needed for next season, especially with the possibility that top flight football will be back on the agenda.

Under Farke, Leeds have not been shy about exploring the German market and currently in the squad they have a number of players who have played their football in the country.

Experienced midfielder Joshua Guilavogui last played for Mainz, while Ilua Gruev was signed from Werder Bremen.

Farke had Leeds’ scouts at German games last week to look at possible targets to take to Elland Road.

The former Norwich City boss is of the view that there are bargains to be had for Leeds in Germany and his scouts are looking.

Player German club Ethan Ampadu RB Leipzig Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Joshua Guilavogui Wolfsburg, Mainz Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Leeds United players with experience of German football

Promotion to the Premier League would give Leeds a real boost financially and also make them a more attractive destination for players.

One player Leeds signed from Germany was striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, who arrived on loan from RB Leipzig with an obligation to buy, which Leeds backed out of.

Leeds argued that as they were not promoted to the Premier League by the date which had been specified, as the season was delayed due to Covid, they did not have to sign Augustin.

RB Leipzig took Leeds to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where the Whites lost the case.

Augustin has just joined a new club, as he continues his career, having signed for Polish side Motor Lublin.