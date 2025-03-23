Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool are expected by insiders to cash in on one of their out-on-loan attackers when he returns to the club in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Reds sanctioned loans for a number of players last summer after deciding they were not required for Arne Slot’s squad this term.

The likes of defender Calvin Ramsay, midfielder Stefan Bajcetic and attacker Ben Doak were all allowed to leave Anfield on temporary spells.

Doak has taken the opportunity to shine in the Championship at Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough and attracted attention in the winter transfer window.

Crystal Palace made a move to sign him, but were ultimately unprepared to pay Liverpool’s asking price.

However, his association with Liverpool looks set to come to an end this coming summer as ‘insiders believe’ he will be sold by the Reds.

Liverpool will be looking for close to £25m in order to sell the highly rated winger, with Crystal Palace expected to retain their interest and Bournemouth also keen.

Opponents Time of goal Stoke City (H) 34th minute Sheffield Wednesday (H) 5th minute West Brom (H) 83rd minute Ben Doak’s Middlesbrough goals this season

Middlesbrough currently sit in eighth spot in the Championship table and are hoping to finish in one of the playoff places.

If Boro did win promotion up to the Premier League then they could potentially look to do a deal with Liverpool to keep hold of Doak.

The 19-year-old has won six caps at international level with Scotland, while for Liverpool he has turned out for the senior team on ten occasions.