Stephen Pond/Getty Images

One of Southampton’s stars is an alternative to an Ipswich Town man for a European side in the coming summer transfer window.

Saints look to be heading down to the Championship after a disastrous campaign in the Premier League which saw a managerial change, with Russell Martin losing his job.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich might fare no better though with the odds firmly against the Tractor Boys surviving in the top flight.

Ipswich hitman Liam Delap is not expected to accompany the Tractor Boys down to the Championship though, with his performances in the Premier League making him a hot property.

Delap has now come onto the radar of Turkish side Besiktas, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas chief scout Eduard Graf has made enquires about the attacker’s availability as the club weigh up a swoop.

Besiktas are keen on Southampton hitman Paul Onuachu, with it being claimed he was their priority for the summer.

Coach Position Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manager Erling Moe Assistant Manager Mike Marsh Assistant Manager Serdar Topraktepe Assistant Manager Richard Hartis Goalkeeping Coach Hakan Caliskan Goalkeeping Coach Besiktas’ coaching staff

However, the Black Eagles will only turn to Onuachu if they cannot do a deal with Ipswich for the signature of Delap.

They would prefer to sign Delap on a loan deal though and would be likely to face big competition for his signature.

Onuachu shone in Turkey on loan at Trabzonspor and has been chased by Turkish clubs in recent transfer windows.

Landing Delap, 22, though would be a huge coup given how his reputation has grown in recent months.