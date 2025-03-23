Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are running the rule over Lazio attacker Gustav Isaksen as a possible target for the summer transfer window.

Spurs currently have a number of options in the final third, but those could be depleted in the summer.

Timo Werner is expected to be returned to parent club RB Leipzig, with Tottenham not triggering the option to sign him on a permanent basis.

There are question marks over Mathys Tel and whether he will stay following the end of the campaign, as although Spurs have an option to sign him from Bayern Munich, it is unclear if they will use it or whether the attacker will agree to stay.

Spurs are set to look to strengthen the squad in the summer and assessments of targets are being carried out.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Spurs are running the rule over Lazio attacker Isaksen.

The Denmark international is a regular fixture for Lazio, having made the move to the Italian side in 2023 from Midtjylland.

Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 29 3 3 Europa League 8 2 2 Coppa Italia 2 – – Gustav Isaksen’s Lazio season

Spurs have been drawn to the 23-year-old and their scouts are assessing his qualities.

Isaksen chipped in with an assist in a 2-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A earlier this month, while his last goal came in February, in a 2-2 draw with Napoli.

He has also contributed in Lazio’s push in the Europa League, scoring in the last 16 clash against Viktoria Plzen.

Lazio are set to face Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-final of the Europa League.