Liverpool boss Arne Slot could meet Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong in person in the coming weeks to convince him about a move to Anfield.

Frimpong played a key role in helping Xabi Alonso’s team win the Bundesliga title last season and has enjoyed a decent campaign this time around as well.

In 40 appearances overall, Frimpong has made 15 goal contributions and is attracting interest from Spain and England.

Liverpool are all set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid over a move to La Liga.

They are shopping for a replacement and Slot is convinced that Frimpong is the man for the job.

Slot is working to charm Frimpong into a move, though Liverpool have not yet sent an official offer through to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Swiss broadcaster Sky Switzerland, Slot has spoken to Frimpong’s agents over the phone and has sent regular messages.

Club Years Manchester City (youth) 2010-2019 Celtic 2019-2021 Bayer Leverkusen 2021- Jeremie Frimpong’s career history

He could well step up on that in the coming weeks and it is suggested there is the possibility of an in-person meeting taking place.

Frimpong is interested in Liverpool’s project, but is set to have more options than just moving to Anfield.

Bayer Leverkusen value the full-back at €50m and Liverpool deal-maker Michael Edwards has a good relationship with the German club.