Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed his feeling that the opposition sides play like it is a cup final when they play against the Bhoys.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have been brilliant this season, sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table with 75 points, 13 clear of their arch rivals Rangers, and are on course to lift their 54th league title at the end of the season.

Celtic are also in the Scottish Cup, with the semi-final scheduled to be played next month against St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

Carter-Vickers has played a key role in helping the Bhoys keep 19 clean sheets in 30 Scottish Premiership matches as they have just conceded 20 goals all season.

The 27-year-old reflected on the team’s performances and stated that they have been consistent all season as they have lost just three matches in the league.

The USA international feels every opposing side that face them, play the game like it is a cup final, which makes it important for the players to rise to the occasion and to do their best.

Carter-Vickers told the Official Celtic FC Podcast (1:04): “It has definitely been a very consistent season for us so far, only losing two [three] games domestically is pretty good.

“Obviously we want to try and lose none, but two is still pretty good, it is just down to kind of our hard work day in day out on the training pitch and that kind of mentality to keep going.

Club Years Sheffield United 2017-2018 Ipswich Town 2018 Swansea City 2018-2019 Stoke City 2019-2020 Luton Town 2020 Bournemouth 2020-2021 Celtic 2021-2022 Loan spells Cameron Carter-Vickers has had

“Every game, we know teams that play us, for them is a cup final, so we’ve got to treat it like that as well and go out there and give our best performance every game.”

Rodgers’ team will be back in action on Saturday as they welcome Hearts to Celtic Park and look to bounce back after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of rivals Rangers.

The Bhoys secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Hearts when the teams last faced each other in November last year, and they will look to replicate a similar performance at the weekend.