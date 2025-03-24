Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic defender Auston Trusty has revealed that he gets goose bumps every time he remembers Champions League nights at Celtic Park.

Trusty joined Celtic from Sheffield United in the summer and he has been a key part of the Bhoys squad, featuring in 34 games in all competitions this season.

The centre-back experienced Champions League football for the first time in his career with Celtic this season and appeared in every single European game for Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Trusty helped Rodgers’ team to qualify through the league stage of the Champions League before they were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the playoffs.

However, his Champions League experiences with the Scottish giants have left him in awe, as he revealed that every every time he remembers Champions League nights at Celtic Park, he gets chills because of the atmosphere.

The Bhoys star pointed out that the best part of Champions League nights at Parkhead is when the tournament’s anthem ends and the entire stadium roars in unison, which he admitted helps his mind slip back into the game.

When asked about his Champions League experience at Celtic Park, Trusty said on Celtic’s official podcast (6:28): “I get the chills every time I think about it.

Date Game Result 12/02/25 Celtic vs Bayern Munich 1-2 22/01/25 Celtic vs Young Boys 1-0 27/11/24 Celtic vs Club Brugge 1-1 Celtic’s last three Champions League results at home

“You play different games at different levels and whatnot, but Celtic Park at night time in the Champions League is like, the song ‘Champions’; it goes quiet and you hear, like, ‘Ahhhh’ (mimics a loud roar), like that is the best part for me.

“That is when you know, like, in my head I am in it.”

The former Arsenal centre-back has formed a formidable partnership with another USA international, Cameron Carter-Vickers, at the back.

Celtic are on course to win another Scottish Premiership title and they will also be keen on achieving a domestic double by securing the Scottish Cup, where they are in the semi-final now.