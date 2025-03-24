Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Besiktas president Serdal Adali is set to meet with Southampton’s Rasmus Ankersen as he seeks to thrash out an agreement to sign striker Paul Onuachu in the summer.

Southampton centre forward Onuachu has been a key target for several Turkish outfits in previous transfer windows following his impressive performances in the country’s top flight while on loan at Trabzonspor.

Now as the summer window approaches and Southampton star at relegation from the Premier League, Onuachu is once again a hot topic.

It has been suggested that Besiktas boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes the profile of Saints striker Onuachu; however, he is not their only attacking target.

The Turkish giants have their eyes on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, but they will shift their focus to the Southampton star if they fail to land him.

And, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas president Adali is planning to sit down for talks with Southampton supremo Ankersen.

Ankersen is the chief executive officer of Sport Republic, who own Southampton and Goztepe.

Coach Position Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manager Erling Moe Assistant Manager Mike Marsh Assistant Manager Serdar Topraktepe Assistant Manager Richard Hartis Goalkeeping Coach Hakan Caliskan Goalkeeping Coach Besiktas’ coaching staff

Besiktas’ president wants to meet Ankersen to discuss a potential deal to take Onuachu to Istanbul this coming summer.

Southampton are on their way back to the Championship and the 30-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract, which might aid Besiktas’ cause.

Since Russell Martin’s departure, Onuachu has been playing fairly regularly for Southampton and has scored three goals and registered an assist in the last eight Premier League games.

Onuachu scored 17 times in all competitions for Trabzonspor during the 2023/24 season, but they and Besiktas both have failed to sign Onuachu, despite the forward having interest in going back to Turkey.