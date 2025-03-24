Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence has revealed that it is not easy for a player to return to his parent club following a failed loan spell, but a player has to get on with it and be ready to grab opportunities when they come.

Spence’s season-long loan deal at Leeds United last season was cut short last January amidst question marks over his attitude; the Whites terminated the deal and returned him to north London.

He had already endured an injury-plagued four months at Elland Road when the Whites triggered the break clause to send him back to Spurs.

Reflecting on the experience, the 24-year-old insisted that it was not an easy journey home, but he had to get on with it.

“It is not easy [to return to your parent club after your loan spell did not go according to plan]”, Spence told the Rio Ferdinand Presents show (13:20).

“But [you have got to] get on with it and just train as hard as you can and hopefully just get the chance at your parent club and just take it.

“You have got to make sure that you are ready to take it and when you take it, the rest is history.”

Club Years Rennes 2023 Leeds United 2023-2024 Genoa 2024 Djed Spence’s loan spells

Spence has since managed to make an impression on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who has included him in his plans for this season.

Though not an indispensable name in the starting line-up, Spence has managed to feature in 24 games for Tottenham this season, making four goal contributions from the back.

The defender has had a total of three loan spells away from Tottenham since he joined the club, but will hope that given his performances this season, his days of being shipped off on temporary deals are now over.