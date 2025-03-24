Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic centre-back Auston Trusty has revealed that playing online games is a good way to connect with his overseas friends and he feels it is almost like a therapy session.

The USA international joined the Bhoys from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window and has featured regularly for them this season.

Since his switch to the Scottish champions, Trusty has made 34 appearances and has played a key role for Brendan Rodgers’ men as they are on course to secure their fourth Scottish Premiership title in a row.

With the Bhoys sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership league table with 75 points, the 26-year-old is on the verge of picking up the first league title medal of his professional career.

Trusty revealed that during his time off, he and his fiancée usually play online games like Fortnite, FIFA and Call of Duty.

The USA international revealed that when he is out of training and has time to spare, he usually resorts to online gaming to take his mind off football and added that sometimes he plays video games with his fiancée also.

He feels that online games have helped him to stay connected with his overseas friends and chit-chat with them, and even referred to it as therapy session for him.

Club Years Bethlehem Steel 2016-2017 Philadelphia Union 2017-2019 Colorado Rapids 2019-2022 Arsenal 2022-2023 Colorado Rapids (loan) 2022 Birmingham City (loan) 2022-2023 Auston Trusty’s career history

Trusty told the Official Celtic FC Podcast (11:24): “Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA and whatever. It is, for me, and also for my fiancée – do you want to play some video games?

“A lot of my friends are overseas so it is a good way for me to connect with them and you are playing a game and chit-chatting.

“It is like your own kind of therapy session essentially.”

Trusty scooped up the Scottish League Cup with Celtic earlier this season.

After losing their last match 3-2 against their arch nemesis Rangers, Rodgers’ men are set to face Hearts at the weekend at Celtic Park, and will be keen to provide a response to the loss.

The Bhoys will, however, look to return to the winning ways on Saturday and extend their three-game winning run against Hearts as the club push to lift their 54th Scottish Premiership title at the end of the season.