Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted he has a lot of admiration for Benfica, amid question marks about what is next in his career.

Lindelof spent five years at the Portuguese club, first as a youngster for their B team and then for the senior side.

Manchester United then spent £31m to take him to England where he has been since then, having notched up 273 appearances for the Red Devils in eight years.

Lindelof’s future though will be up for grabs in the summer, with his contract expiring at the end of June and an exit from Manchester United expected.

A return to Benfica has been discussed as an option and the centre-back has admitted that he does admire the Portuguese giants.

“Benfica is a club that means a lot to me”, Lindelof said at a press conference ahead of Sweden’s match against Northern Ireland.

“They shaped me into the player I am today. I don’t know what will happen and what my decision will be. But it’s a club I like.”

Club Years Vasteras 2009-2012 Benfica 2012-2017 Manchester United 2017- Victor Lindelof’s career history

The 30-year-old though is clear that he is not unhappy at Manchester United and believes he is playing in the best league there is in the shape of the Premier League.

“I feel very comfortable at United. I’ve been there for eight years, that’s a very long time”, Lindelof said.

“It’s the best league in the world.

“We’ll just have to see what happens.

“I’ll have to talk to everyone involved.”

An exodus is expected from Manchester United in the summer as Ruben Amorim tries to reshape the squad.

However, incomings are expected to be largely shaped by who Manchester United can get off the books due to their situation with regards to PSR rules.