Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A permanent departure for one of Tottenham Hotspur’s out on loan stars in the summer ‘is not ruled out’, despite him being scheduled to head back to north London at the end of the season.

Spurs have a host of players out on loan at present, with the likes of Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz and Bryan Gil all honing their skills elsewhere.

Following an unsuccessful stint with Sevilla during the second half of last season, Veliz was sent out to another La Liga outfit in the shape of Espanyol.

In 23 appearances overall this season, he has scored just four goals, but the end of the campaign is rapidly approaching.

According to Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt, the attacker is scheduled to head back to Spurs in the summer.

However, his future is very much up in the air and it is suggested that a permanent departure ‘is not ruled out’.

Spurs will likely take a close look at what interest there is in the attacker when they weigh up what the next move for him should be.

Tottenham bought him from Argentine side Rosario Central in the summer of 2023 but sent him out in search of first-team action after just six months.

Club Years Rosario Central 2021-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Sevilla (loan) 2024 Espanyol (loan) 2024- Alejo Veliz’s career history

Prior to that, he had notched up eight appearances for Spurs, scoring a lone goal.

Back in February last year, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou conceded that while Veliz was developing well with the London-based club, it was great for him to go elsewhere and get some game time in an important league.

Espanyol currently sit in 15th spot in La Liga, but are only one point above the drop zone as they fight to survive.

Veliz has chipped in with just one goal in La Liga and that came back in August, against Rayo Vallecano.