Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has now agreed personal terms on a contract with Real Madrid, it has been claimed, and is all set on heading to Spain in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and has not put pen to paper to fresh terms to stay at Anfield.

Real Madrid had a bid for Alexander-Arnold rejected by Liverpool in the winter transfer window and have remained confident of landing him in the summer on a free transfer.

That now looks set to happen as, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Alexander-Arnold has an agreement with Real Madrid.

Personal terms on a five-year contract with Real Madrid have been agreed and the contract will start from 1st July.

He will earn around €15m gross per season, while there will also be a signing on fee which is claimed to be equivalent to a reasonable transfer fee.

Liverpool will therefore see an asset who would likely have been worth in excess of £80m on the open market, walk away for free.

Competition won Year Premier League 2020 FA Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2022 Champions League 2019 UEFA Super Cup 2019 FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool honours

Questions will be asked about how long Liverpool have tried to tie down Alexander-Arnold to a new contract for and what terms were put on the table.

The right-back will also be under the microscope given he is walking away from the club that developed him for nothing.

It is suggested that nothing will now change Alexander-Arnold’s mind and he has his heart set on playing for Real Madrid from next season.