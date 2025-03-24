Carl Recine/Getty Images
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has now agreed personal terms on a contract with Real Madrid, it has been claimed, and is all set on heading to Spain in the summer.
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and has not put pen to paper to fresh terms to stay at Anfield.
Real Madrid had a bid for Alexander-Arnold rejected by Liverpool in the winter transfer window and have remained confident of landing him in the summer on a free transfer.
That now looks set to happen as, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Alexander-Arnold has an agreement with Real Madrid.
Personal terms on a five-year contract with Real Madrid have been agreed and the contract will start from 1st July.
He will earn around €15m gross per season, while there will also be a signing on fee which is claimed to be equivalent to a reasonable transfer fee.
Liverpool will therefore see an asset who would likely have been worth in excess of £80m on the open market, walk away for free.
|Competition won
|Year
|Premier League
|2020
|FA Cup
|2022
|EFL Cup
|2022
|Champions League
|2019
|UEFA Super Cup
|2019
|FIFA Club World Cup
|2019
Questions will be asked about how long Liverpool have tried to tie down Alexander-Arnold to a new contract for and what terms were put on the table.
The right-back will also be under the microscope given he is walking away from the club that developed him for nothing.
It is suggested that nothing will now change Alexander-Arnold’s mind and he has his heart set on playing for Real Madrid from next season.