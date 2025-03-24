Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Djed Spence insists that Tottenham Hotspur are focused on winning the Europa League and believes Spurs need to win trophies as they are a big club.

Along with fellow Premier League underachievers Manchester United, Tottenham’s only chance of salvaging something from an otherwise disappointing campaign is to win the Europa League.

That would give them a ticket into the Champions League and boost Ange Postecoglou’s chances of keeping his job.

They have reached the quarter-finals of the tournament and are scheduled to take on Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs starting from 10th April.

Soence believes that for a big club such as Tottenham, it is important to win trophies and the Europa League this season is their full focus.

“We want to win the Europa League. Just simple as that”, Spence told the Rio Ferdinand Presents show (34:17).

“We need to win trophies as a club.

“We are a big club so we need to win something. I think the Europa League is where it starts.”

Spence acknowledged that the Europa League is Spurs’ ticket to the Champions League, however he stressed they also need to try to move up the Premier League standings before the season ends.

Opponents Date Chelsea (A) 03/04 Southampton (H) 06/04 Eintracht Frankfurt (H) 10/04 Spurs’ next three fixtures

“If you win that we get into the Champions League, so that is what we want to win. And obviously climb up the table.

“We are obviously not happy with where we are at. We want to climb up the table and get into a good position.”

Spurs have a clash with rivals Chelsea on the agenda at the start of next month, before they then play Southampton.

Given Spurs’ focus on the Europa League, Postecoglou may well choose to rest players when the Saints visit, as the game directly after will be in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.