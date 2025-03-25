Warren Little/Getty Images

Champions League side Feyenoord are ‘working on’ a deal to bring in out-of-favour West Ham United winger Luis Guilherme in the summer window.

The Brazilian was snapped up by the Hammers last summer after they beat off competition for his signature from a number of other clubs.

However, he has been given only limited chances at the London Stadium and West Ham appear to have decided they will move him on.

They were open to offloading Guilherme in the recent winter transfer window and even held talks over selling him.

Interested sides are now weighing up taking him from West Ham in the summer and, according to Dutch outlet Soccer News, Feyenoord are amongst them.

Involved in this season’s Champions League, Feyenoord reached the last 16 stage and want to strengthen with Guilherme.

They are ‘working on’ a swoop to land him and would like to take the winger to De Kuip on a loan deal, potentially with an option to buy.

West Ham are suggested to want a fee of €30m for the Brazilian, which is a figure that Feyenoord are not in any position to meet.

If the Hammers get no takers for a permanent deal then they may be forced to do business on the basis of a loan to get Guilherme off the books.

Guilherme, 19, has made just seven appearances in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, spanning just 50 minutes of football.

He may be hoping Graham Potter gives him a solid opportunity between now and the end of the season to show what he can do.

Feyenoord believe that the Brazilian winger can make a real impact in the Eredivisie next season if they land him.