Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Turkish side Trabzonspor still hold an interest in Southampton hitman Paul Onuachu and their boss Faith Tekke’s decision will determine if they will go for him in the summer.

The Nigerian forward joined the Premier League side in January 2023 after his impressive showing at Genk, where he scored 85 times in 134 games.

Southampton went down in the 2022/23 season, and in the next season, he was loaned out to Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, where he impressed in his loan stay.

Trabzonspor wanted to sign Onuachu after he scored 17 times in 25 games for them, but after multiple negotiations, the clubs failed to reach an agreement for the forward.

He has attracted other Super Lig clubs since then, and Besiktas currently hold a strong interest in him as they want to bring in the 30-year-old in the summer.

Besiktas think that Onuachu has proven himself in the Turkish Super Lig and consider him to be a real option to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Trabzonspor are also still chasing Onuachu, but according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, the Black Sea Storm will only make a formal offer for the forward if their coach Tekke wants him.

Opponents Result Wolves (H) 1-2 (Onuachu goal) Liverpool (A) 3-1 Chelsea (A) 4-0 Brighton (H) 0-4 Bournemouth (H) 1-3 (Onuachu assist) Ipswich Town (A) 1-2 (Onuahcu goal) Paul Onuachu’s last six games at Southampton

Tekke was appointed only a couple of weeks ago, following former boss Senol Gunes’ departure; Gunes was a big fan of the 30-year-old Southampton man.

Onuachu has been preferred since Ivan Juric’s arrival, and he has managed to score three goals for Southampton, who are set to suffer relegation from the Premier League.

The Nigerian’s contract is up in the summer of 2026, and now it remains to be seen if Tekke sees Onuachu as a player he wants at Trabzonspor or if Besiktas will be the strong favourites to sign Onuachu.