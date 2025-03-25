Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock insists he cannot believe the negativity being directed at Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold by some fans as he closes in on a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has snubbed attempts from Liverpool to convince him to sign a new contract and is out of contract in the summer.

The defender has his heart set on joining Real Madrid on a free transfer and it has even been suggested that he has now agreed personal terms.

With Alexander-Arnold walking away on a free transfer, Liverpool will lose millions they could have banked in terms of a transfer fee, with the right-back potentially worth around £80m.

That has left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans, given Liverpool developed Alexander-Arnold and then backed him in the first team, even when his defensive talents were widely questioned.

There has been criticism of the defender, but Warnock is not on the same page and has hit out at those fans who are unhappy, labelling some comments ‘deluded’.

The former Liverpool star says he cannot believe the negativity being sent Alexander-Arnold’s way and insists that the fans should make sure he gets a great send off.

Player Goals Kylian Mbappe 30 Vinicius Junior 18 Rodrygo 13 Jude Bellingham 11 Federico Valverde 8 Brahim Diaz 6 Endrick 6 Real Madrid’s top goalscorers this season

Warnock wrote on X: “Can’t believe the negativity directed towards Trent Alexander-Arnold and his potential move away from LFC.

“I’ve seen comments like “he should be ashamed” and he’s “not loyal to the club” are deluded.

“He’s entitled to make his own choices and challenge himself in a different league and different country.

“He’s won everything with LFC, been an incredible servant to the club and should be given a great send off by the fans.”

By joining Real Madrid on a free transfer, Alexander-Arnold would be following in the footsteps of Steve McManaman, who also ran down his contract at Liverpool to go to the Spanish giants for nothing.

McManaman’s move also left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans and is widely seen as contributing to many not viewing him as a club legend.