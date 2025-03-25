Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin thinks that Norwich City can spoil West Brom’s weekend, and damage their playoff hopes, by beating the Baggies at Carrow Road.

Norwich have not been at their best this season and because of their inconsistent performances, the Canaries sit 13th in the table, eight points adrift of the playoff spots.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two matches, and have won just one of their last six games in the Championship.

And since beating Watford 1-0 at the start of February, the Canaries have failed to register a clean sheet in their last eight matches.

They welcome sixth placed West Brom, who are very much in the playoff mix, to Carrow Road on Saturday and Parkin thinks Norwich are able to play with some freedom.

Parkin feels Thorup’s players have enough quality in them to beat the Baggies on Saturday and put a dent in their chances of finishing inside the top six in the table.

He said on the Championship Check-In show (10:30): “I just like Norwich and I like Norwich on their day and I probably like Norwich with a bit of freedom because I don’t think they are going to make it [to the playoff spots] but I think they are good enough to win here.

Result Date West Brom 2-2 Norwich City 23/11/24 Norwich City 2-0 West Brom 20/01/24 West Brom 1-0 Norwich City 26/12/23 Last three Norwich-West Brom meetings

“And maybe spoil West Brom’s weekend and potential of getting in the playoffs. I’ll go 2-1 Norwich.”

Recent meetings between the two teams at Carrow Road have gone evenly, with Norwich winning once, a draw and West Brom winning, in the last three meetings at the ground.

The Baggies are unbeaten across all of their last six Championship games, but have won just two of those and will need to get into the winning habit more regularly to make sure of a playoff spot.