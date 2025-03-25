Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Stoke City star Viktor Johansson has revealed what he said to his Potters team-mate Jordan Thompson, who had interest from Swedish top-flight side AIK in the winter, and insisted the 28-year-old enjoys playing for the Potters.

Thompson has been at the Championship club since January 2020 and he has played 173 times for the Potters in his five-year spell.

This season, though, he has not been able to cement himself as an important player for a struggling Stoke, and he also endured a groin injury, which kept him out of the action for weeks.

He received left-field interest from Swedish top-flight side AIK in the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise in the end.

Thompson’s club-mate Johansson, who is a Sweden international, told the Northern Irishman that Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, is a really nice place, even though the club may not be the right one, as Johansson represented Hammarby when he was younger.

The Sweden goalkeeper also mentioned that Thompson enjoys playing for the Potters a lot.

“It would be nice to see him [Thompson] there [in the Allsvenskan] in the future. But he enjoys Stoke incredibly well”, Johansson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen about his Stoke team-mate.

Club Years Rangers 2015-2018 Airdrieonians 2016 (loan) Raith Rovers 2016-17 (loan) Livingston 2018 (loan) Blackpool 2018-2020 Stoke City 2020- Jordan Thompson’s career history

“I just told him that it’s an incredible place to be. I had seen somewhere that it was written about [a move to AIK] and then I just said to him: ‘Stockholm is nice’.

“Then maybe it’s the wrong club. But Stockholm is nice regardless.”

Thompson’s current contract at relegation-threatened Stoke is set to expire at the end of this campaign, and he could be out of the door as a free agent in the summer.

Now it remains to be seen if AIK will revive their interest in the summer transfer window in the 28-year-old Stoke midfielder, who has never played outside of the United Kingdom.