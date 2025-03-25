George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Joel Piroe has insisted that while in the Netherlands, he was still learning the game, but now he has become both physically and mentally stronger while playing in England.

The 25-year-old spent the formative years of his career in the Netherlands with clubs such as Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven before moving to England at the age of 21.

Almost four years down the line, Piroe insists that he takes to the field in a white shirt as a grown-up man, something he was not when he was still in his homeland.

Championship football with Swansea City and Leeds United has also helped Piroe become both physically and mentally stronger.

Reflecting back on his younger days, Piroe told Dutch outlet ESPN.nl: “In the Netherlands, I was actually still a youth player.

“Now I am on the field as a grown man. I am physically and mentally stronger.”

Piroe has made goals his business while in England and playing in the Championship, and it is something he insists that has boosted his confidence.

Club Country SCE Nijmegen Netherlands Quick 1888 Netherlands Woezik Netherlands NEC Netherlands Feyenoord Netherlands PSV Eindhoven Netherlands Joel Piroe’s youth clubs

“It gives me a lot of confidence that I have shown that I can not only score against my own peers, but also as a mature player.”

Though Piroe was initially brought in by the Whites as an attacking midfielder to play a supportive role behind Georginio Rutter, he has gone on to become the mainstay in attack for Daniel Farke’s team.

He has 15 Championship goals already this season and is placed second in the list of leading goalscorers in the division.

Leeds will want Piroe to contribute over the coming weeks as they bid to take a big step towards wrapping up automatic promotion in the Championship.