Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has refused to rule out the possibility of a return to former club PSV Eindhoven, insisting that he has unfinished business at the Dutch side.

Piroe came through the youth set-up at PSV and was loaned out to Sparta Rotterdam to continue his development.

After failing to make a major impact he headed for Wales with Swansea City in 2021.

Following a two-year stint with Swansea, he finally made Elland Road his home and has since been in Yorkshire, fighting to earn promotion with the Whites.

Though Leeds fell short last season, Daniel Farke’s side are better placed to win promotion automatically this season as they currently sit on top of the Championship.

While the primary focus remains to play in the Premier League with Leeds United, Piroe is not ruling out the possibility of going back to former club PSV.

The Dutchman insists that there is a sense of unfinished business at the place where, despite not making a first team impact, he has good memories of.

“Yes, absolutely. Why not?” Piroe said in an interview with ESPN.nl while addressing the issue of a possible return to PSV.

Team Years Netherlands U15 2013-2014 Netherlands U16 2015 Netherlands U18 2016 Netherlands U19 2017-2018 Netherlands U20 2018-2019 Joel Piroe at international level

“I had a great time there and when I think back, it feels like unfinished business.

“But right now I am fully focused on reaching the Premier League and I want to experience that first.”

Piroe will have a key role to play in Leeds United’s run-in over the remaining weeks of the season as he is their leading goalscorer in the Championship with 15 goals to his name.

Farke started with Mateo Joseph as his first choice striker, but Piroe was able to take the shirt off the Spaniard.