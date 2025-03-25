Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Long-time Leeds United target Emi Buendia will not be kept by Bayer Leverkusen beyond the end of the season, despite the German side having an option to buy.

Buendia has regularly been linked with Leeds and was again in the winter transfer window, but he ultimately swapped Aston Villa for Leverkusen on a loan deal.

In Germany, the attacker has made just five outings in the Bundesliga and struggled to make any meaningful impact.

The Villa man was an unused substitute in Leverkusen’s last Bundesliga outing and decisions look to have already been made on him at the BayArena.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leverkusen will not trigger the option to buy Buendia on a permanent basis in the summer.

There is a feeling that there are potentially better options on the market for the Bundesliga club to explore than splashing around €20m to keep Buendia permanently.

That could well open the door for long-time suitors Leeds, especially if they can win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Competition Appearances Premier League 12 Champions League 6 Bundesliga 5 EFL Cup 2 German Cup 1 EFL Trophy 1 FA Cup 1 Emi Buendia’s appearances this season

Armed with top flight status, Leeds could be an attractive prospect for the Argentine, with Whites boss Daniel Farke a big admirer over what he can bring to the table.

If they do go up, Leeds would need to strengthen, while there are question marks over the future of Israeli winger Manor Solomon.

Solomon is on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur, but Leeds have no option to sign him on a permanent basis included in the agreement.

As such, Solomon could well move on from Leeds in the summer.