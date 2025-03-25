Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest will not be signing a striker who has scored 40 goals so far this season that they have been linked with being keen on.

The City Ground outfit are enjoying a sensational season in the Premier League and are now firmly in the mix to secure Champions League football for next term.

Forest sit third in the league, with 54 points, and boast an eight-point cushion over fifth placed Manchester City, with another nine games left to play in the campaign.

If Nottingham Forest do make the Champions League, which would mean a guaranteed eight games in the league stage, then they would need to make sure they increase their squad depth and strengthen further.

Already thoughts are turning to the approaching summer transfer window and Nottingham Forest have been linked with prolific Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, despite Sporting Lisbon being prepared to sell Gyokeres, he will not join Nottingham Forest.

The striker has scored 40 goals across all competitions for the Portuguese giants over the course of this season.

Competition Goals Portuguese Primeira Liga 28 Champions League 6 Portuguese Cup 2 Portuguese League Cup 4 Viktor Gyokeres’ goals this season

Sporting Lisbon have a verbal agreement with Gyokeres that they will sell him for between €60m and €70m in the summer transfer window.

He has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe and Nottingham Forest would have faced a battle to land him in the summer.

Chris Wood, 33, is currently leading the line for Nottingham Forest and has found the back of the net 18 times in 29 Premier League outings for the club so far this season.