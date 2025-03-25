Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has predicted some troubled water ahead for Swansea City and feels that they will be thrashed by Leeds United this weekend.

The Swans have endured a very mediocre campaign so far in the Championship this season and sit 16th in the table with just 44 points on the board.

Alan Sheehan’s men have lost their last two matches and are on a run that has seen them pick up just two wins in their last seven Championship matches.

With the Swans set for a trip to Elland Road at the weekend to face the Championship league leaders Leeds, Parkin believes it will be huge struggle for them.

The ex-EFL star stated that he does not like some of the performances that the Swans have produced this season, as they have just not been good enough.

Parkin feels that Sheehan’s men are going to face a lot of trouble over the remainder of the season and is backing Leeds to drub them 4-0 in Yorkshire.

He said on the Championship Check-In show (8:34): “I am going 4-0 [for Leeds] here.

“I am going to predict some troubled water ahead for Swansea.

Result Date Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City 29/11/23 Leeds United 0-1 Swansea City 31/08/19 Leeds United 2-1 Swansea City 13/02/19 Swansea City’s last three Elland Road visits

“I have not loved some of their performances, so yes, I think this could be a real struggle for them [against Leeds].”

Swansea are on a four game losing streak against Daniel Farke’s men, with their latest defeat coming in November last year, when Willy Gnonto scored in the 91st minute to secure a 4-3 Leeds win.

They did win at Elland Road in 2019, edging it 1-0, and would surely take the same outcome this weekend.

Swansea have though lost seven of their last nine games on the road and start as big underdogs against Leeds.