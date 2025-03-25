Pete Norton/Getty Images

Stoke City shot-stopper Viktor Johansson has picked out two shot-stoppers at Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday that he has his eye on.

Johansson is currently on international duty with Sweden and this evening they will face Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland have Sheffield Wednesday’s Pierce Charles and Plymouth’s Conor Hazard as two options between the sticks.

The Sheffield Wednesday teenager has featured regularly for Northern Irish senior team, even though he is yet to make an appearance for the Owls in the Championship.

On the other hand, Hazard has played 17 times for the Pilgrims in the Championship this season, but was almost out for the entire first half of the season after picking up an ankle injury in September.

With the 27-year-old absent from the last four international matches due to his ankle surgery, it provided Charles the opportunity to step-up and play for the national team.

Johansson admits he knows both goalkeepers and has his eye on them ahead of tonight’s game, with each boasting their respective strengths.

Explaining who he expects to start for Northern Ireland, Johansson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “Then I keep an eye on the goalkeepers, it will probably be Charles from Sheffield Wednesday.

“He is really good with his feet.

“They also have Conor Hazard from Plymouth. He’s also really good.”

Player Club Robin Olsen Aston Villa Viktor Johansson Stoke City Oliver Dovin Coventry City Victor Lindelof Manchester United Yasin Ayari Brighton Alexander Isak Newcastle United Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest English based players in the Sweden squad

The Stoke star admits he is expecting to encounter a Northern Ireland team that fight hard for everything, adding: “They will fight.

“There are many players from the Championship and Scotland, so there will be a lot of ‘channel balls’ and good second ball play.

“We have to make sure we are better than Northern Ireland at that.”

Sweden last met Northern Ireland in European Championship qualifying in 2007, with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw in Sweden, but Northern Ireland winning 2-1 at home.

All the Championship sides with players involved in the friendly clash this evening will be keen to see their stars avoid injury in order to return fit and healthy for the weekend games.