Serie A giants Napoli are now tracking a Southampton defender, who joined the Premier League club only in the summer transfer window.

Saints got promoted to the Premier League at the beginning of the season after they won the Championship playoff final last term.

But their campaign in the top flight never really got any kind of rhythm, and now they are on the brink of facing another relegation as they sit an insurmountable 17 points away from safety.

Even though they did not bring in any superstars in the summer, some significant money was invested in the squad to upgrade the team to survive in the Premier League.

Things, however, did not quite go according to plan, and now some of their star players are being chased by clubs higher up in the food chain.

Now, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Serie A title challengers Napoli are showing interest in Southampton’s Yukinari Sugawara.

It has been suggested that the Italian giants are tracking the Japanese right-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

Position Club 1st Inter Milan 2nd Napoli 3rd Atalanta 4th Bologna 5th Juventus 6th Lazio Serie A current standings top six

Southampton paid £6m to Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window to acquire his services, and he signed a four-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old right-sided wide player featured in 24 Premier League games for Saints this season and contributed to two goals directly for the out-of-form Southampton side.

It remains to be seen if Napoli will make an offer for him in the summer, as a player of his quality could seek a move away when Southampton go down.