Former Belgian top flight star Frank Boeckx has hailed Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin for his performance for Belgium against Ukraine at the weekend.

Even though the Glasgow giants are not having the best of the seasons, Raskin has been a shining light for the Gers as he has stepped up majorly this term.

Raskin has made 39 appearances for the Scottish outfit so far and has made eight goal contributions, despite playing as a defensive midfielder for the majority of the campaign.

On the back of his performances, the 24-year-old received his first senior cap for Belgium last week and produced an impressive performance against Ukraine on Sunday, where he played the full match in Belgium’s 3-0 win.

Ex-Belgian Pro League goalkeeper Boeckx kept no secrets regarding how much he was impressed by Raskin’s willingness to win duels and make recoveries, even though he received a yellow card in the fifth minute of the game.

The 38-year-old hailed him for his performance and praised Raskin for his composure and technique on the ball.

“Dropping Raskin into the base like that, that turned out well”, Boeckx told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws about the Rangers star man.

Competiton Statistics Scottish Premiership 26 games, 1 goal, and 5 assists Europa League 10 games, 1 goal, and 1 assist Scottish League Cup 2 games Scottish Cup 1 game Nicolas Raskin’s current season at Rangers

“He picked up a yellow after five minutes, so he had to watch out for another 85 minutes.

“Still, he remained eager in the duels and made recoveries. On the ball, he was also good.”

Raskin has been praised for his performances this season in an underperforming Rangers side and will look to continue his good form for the remainder of the season.

Rangers may need to brace for offers for Raskin in the summer transfer window from European clubs; his current contract is valid until the summer of 2027 at Ibrox.