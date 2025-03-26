Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cardiff City starlet Dylan Lawlor is being tracked by a number of European and Premier League clubs following his appearance against Aston Villa, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The highly rated 19-year-old was handed his first-team debut for the Bluebirds in the FA Cup defeat against Aston Villa in February.

He was on the pitch for 81 minutes and his assured display in the clash with the Premier League outfit made an impression.

Lawlor was watched by scouts while playing for Wales in the Under-19 European Championship qualifiers during the recent international break.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in Wales’ 2-0 loss to England earlier this month and then again in a 3-1 win over Turkey on Tuesday.

Clubs from around Europe and the Premier League are keeping track of Lawlor and could make moves for him in the summer.

He is seen as a highly rated prospect and Cardiff could be at real risk of losing him in the coming months.

Game Hull City (H) Burnley (H) Sunderland (A) League matchday squad involvement for Dylan Lawlor

The Bluebirds may be hoping they can keep hold of him with the carrot of continued involvement with the first team.

The centre-back was an unused substitute in Championship games earlier this year against Hull City, Burnley and Sunderland.

He played in the Welsh League Cup, while also being on the bench for the EFL Cup tie against Bristol Rovers.