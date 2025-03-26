Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Serie A side Lazio are worried about the salary demands that Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has, despite feeling the fee to buy him is affordable.

The Reds experienced a quiet transfer window in the summer, with Chiesa the only fresh face put at the disposal of Arne Slot.

However, Chiesa has failed to get going in Liverpool colours and has made only three Premier League appearances, with only 25 minutes under his belt.

During the winter transfer window Chiesa was linked with a move back to Italy, but the winger decided to stay at Merseyside and fight for his place.

He was recently backed to make an impact at the club by his father.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could let Chiesa leave in the summer as they want to restructure their forward department with fresh faces.

According to Sky Italia (via Italian outlet Gonfialarete.com), Lazio have their eyes firmly fixed on bringing Chiesa back to Serie A.

It is suggested Liverpool are prepared to loan Chiesa out and also include an option to buy set at €15m in the loan, which Lazio would find acceptable.

Competition Games Minutes Premier League 3 25 Champions League 3 107 FA Cup 2 135 EFL Cup 2 120 Federico Chiesa’s game time so far this season

Lazio though are worried about the salary demands which Chiesa would likely need meeting.

The 27-year-old is on a €7m per annum contract with Liverpool, which Lazio would be unlikely to be able to meet.

Liverpool might need to shoulder some of the salary in order to make a loan move to Lazio for Chiesa a realistic prospect.