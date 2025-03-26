Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has praised Crystal Palace loan star Tayo Adaramola, who is plying his trade at Bradford City, for his brilliant performance against Colchester United at the weekend.

The Ireland Under-21 international joined the Eagles academy back in 2015 when he was only 12 years old.

He has played two senior games for Crystal Palace’s senior side and has been loaned out multiple times to continue his growth with first-team football.

Adaramola was loaned out to Stockport County in the summer, but an injury kept him out of action for a number of weeks and then ultimately his loan was cut short in January.

The 21-year-old is now at League Two automatic promotion hopefuls Bradford City, and Clarke praised him for his performance against an in-form Colchester United at the weekend, where the Bantams picked up a commanding 4-1 win.

The ex-EFL star hailed Adaramola and his team-mate George Lapsile for their combination play from the wing-back position in that victory over the U’s.

Clarke said on EFL All Access (39:00): “Colchester were the in-form team in the league, they did not play badly in the game, they were just overwhelmed by a Bradford team who were pretty inspired on the day.

Opponents Result Colchester United (H) 4-1 (Adaramola assist) Tranmere Rovers (H) 0-1 Gillingham (A) 1-0 Cheltenham Town (H) 3-0 (Adaramola assist) Tayo Adaramola’s last five games at Bradford City

“It was one of the best team performances I think this season at that level; they showed great aggression, front-footed, good football as well.

“The wing-backs were absolutely flying, Lapsley down on side, Adaramola on the left was superb as well, great combinations.”

Adaramola has been an important part of Graham Alexander’s Bradford City side, as he has already started seven league games, providing two assists in the process.

The Eagles loanee will be looking to ensure the Bantams wrap up automatic promotion to League One next season and will hope to have a clear resolution regarding his future as he will turn 22 by November.