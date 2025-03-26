Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17.30 UK Time

A rejuvenated Rangers team will aim to resume from where they left off prior to the international break when they visit Dens Park this Saturday to take on Tony Docherty’s Dundee.

Rangers were on a roll before club action took a pause, reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League at the expense of Fenerbahce and then registering a thrilling 3-2 win over bitter rivals Celtic at Celtic Park.

The Gers have been drawing a lot of pressure this term due to their somewhat indifferent run of form in the league and the domestic cup competitions.

The 1-0 loss to Championship club Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup was a new low – a result that eventually led to the sacking of Philippe Clement and ushering in the era of Barry Ferguson.

Though he is only the club’s interim manager for now, the impressive showings under his stewardship could well prompt the club’s proposed new owners to give him the role on a permanent basis.

Dundee, on the other hand, are desperately looking for points to get themselves out of the red zone. They are currently just one point off safety and will have an additional incentive to give the best account of themselves.

The win over rivals Dundee United in the last match will have already given them a much-needed boost and they will want to add to that on Saturday by getting the prized scalp of Rangers.

Recent Form (league)

Dundee: WDLLL

Rangers: WLWLW

Predicted Teams

Dundee Rangers Carson Butland McGhee Tavernier Shaughnessy Souttar Donnelly Sterling Larkeche Balogun Mulligan Yilmaz Sylla Barron Cameron Raskin Adewumi Cerny Murray Diomande Tiffoney Dessers Predicted teams

Key Men

Dundee

For the hosts, success will defend on their ability to defend. They will dig deep to fend off the Rangers attack and will only look to hit Rangers on the break. For the hosts to get anything out of the match, the pair of Jordan McGhee and Joe Shaughnessy are going to be crucial.

Manager Tony Docherty’s skills in setting up his team will matter largely as they have to match Rangers in every aspect of the game.

Rangers

Ferguson has been employing a three-man defence in the matches he has taken charge of, with two others being used as full-backs. Against Dundee’s three-man midfield, skipper James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz will hold the key as they try to break out from the back.

They will provide that much-needed support to their front man Cyriel Dessers, who could score the goal that decides the match in the end.

Result Competition Dundee 1-1 Rangers Premiership Rangers 1-0 Dundee Premiership Rangers 3-0 Dundee League Cup Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Given the state of the league, it could be an extremely unequal match between two sides at opposite ends of the league table.

While for Ferguson it will be an occasion to further cement his reputation as the manager of one of Scotland’s biggest teams, for Docherty it will represent a chance to push for survival.

Docherty has been a servant of the club but the Dundee board are likely to make a last-ditch attempt to save their top-flight status and that could lead to his sacking if things do not improve. And the 54-year-old will see the Rangers match as a free hit to improve things.

Rangers could yet be a big fish to catch for the lowly Scottish Premiership team.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Dundee 0-2 Rangers

Where To Watch

The match will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football and Now TV from 17.30 UK time.