Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton will look at both full-back positions in the upcoming summer transfer window as they plot improving the squad, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees have struggled in the past few seasons with PSR issues and found it hard to truly splash the cash in the transfer market.

Their inability to sign players has also reflected in their performances, but there is a new dawn at Everton with the arrival of new owners in the form of The Friedkin Group and the switch into an impressive new stadium.

The new ownership have already been active and the appointment of David Moyes has seen the Toffees improve on the pitch and banish relegation worries.

The new owners have faith in the veteran Scottish tactician and they are keen on backing Moyes in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Full-back is one of the areas where Everton will look at close, both at right-back and left-back, as they bid to strengthen.

With Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young’s contracts set to expire in June, Moyes will have only Jake O’Brien on the right side and Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left side at his disposal.

Players Minutes played Ashley Young 1,715 Seamus Coleman 263 Vitaliy Mykolenko 2,544 Jake O’Brien 1,209 Everton full-backs in all competitions this season

However, Moyes has also mentioned that he does not see O’Brien in a full-back role in the near or long distant future as he considers him appropriate for the centre-back role, which has now increased the need for new face on the right side.

Whether Everton already have potential targets on their radar remains to be seen.

The Everton hierarchy understand that there is a need to spend significantly in the upcoming window to improve the squad, but they will also be wary of the PSR situation.

The owners are determined to complete their appointments of executives before the end of the window so that they are able to work together to help to improve the squad.